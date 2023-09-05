Mnangagwa recommits to serve all Zimbabweans

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has recommitted to serve all Zimbabweans to drive development in the country. He has delivered his address at the inauguration ceremony in the capital, Harare.

South Africa was represented by President Cyril Ramaphosa. The main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa has rejected the recent election results.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa says he is honoured to have been given another chance as the leader. He says Zimbabwe is a matured democracy and the country’s unparalleled conduct during the election is praiseworthy.

The Zimbabwean leader adds that the country is poised to take its place as a manufacturing hub in Africa. He has further vowed to prioritise mining, agriculture and tourism as key sectors to drive economic recovery.

Meanwhile, Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe’s engagement with SADC, the African Union and United Nations is anchored on mutual respect.

The inauguration was attended by few heads of state and most countries have sent prime ministers or foreign affairs ministers to represent them.

Source – sabc