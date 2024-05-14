Zambia in Crisis and The Domino Effect of Government’s Numerous Wrong Decisions- Daimone Siulapwa

Zambia in Crisis and The Domino Effect of Government’s Numerous Wrong Decisions

By Daimone Siulapwa

As Zambia grapples with a myriad of challenges, it has become painfully evident that all our systems are collapsing one by one, plunging the nation into a state of turmoil and uncertainty.

The root of this crisis can be traced back to the shortsighted decisions made by those in power, whose actions have unleashed a domino effect of disastrous consequences upon our people.

It all began with the reckless decision by government to sell maize from the national reserves FRA in a desperate bid to raise cash.

This ill-conceived move not only depleted our food security but also sent shockwaves through the economy, leading to an unprecedented surge in the price of mealie meal.

Overnight, the staple food of our nation became a luxury that many could ill afford, pushing countless families to the brink of starvation.

But the nightmare didn’t end there. The specter of load-shedding descended upon us, with power outages lasting for hours on end, disrupting businesses, crippling industries, and plunging homes into darkness.

As if that isn’t enough, the government through ZESCO has seen it fit to compound our misery by announcing plans to extend load-shedding to more than 12 hours a day, which will further exacerbate the suffering of ordinary citizens already reeling from the effects of economic hardship.

And just when we thought things couldn’t get any worse, the hammer blow fell with a steep increase in fuel prices, sending shockwaves through an already fragile economy.

This move, purportedly aimed at shoring up government coffers, only served to deepen the financial burden on the shoulders of ordinary Zambians, as the cost of transportation, goods, and services skyrocketed overnight.

As if on cue, the government followed up this cruel blow with yet another increase, this time in electricity tariffs.

In a country already plagued by inadequate infrastructure and chronic underinvestment, such a move is nothing short of a betrayal of the people’s trust.

It is a slap in the face to every hardworking Zambian struggling to make ends meet in the face of mounting hardships.

And now, as if to add insult to injury, we find ourselves facing a serious water crisis, the latest in a long line of disasters to befall our beleaguered nation.

This crisis, attributed to ZESCO’s load-shedding and drought conditions exacerbated by climate change, threatens to further compound the suffering of our people, particularly those in shanty compounds who are already marginalized and forgotten by those in power.

But let us be clear: these are not mere acts of nature or strokes of bad luck.

They are as much the direct result of years of mismanagement, corruption, and incompetence on the part of our leaders.

They are the consequences of a government that has lost touch with the needs of its people, choosing instead to prioritize its own self-interest and enrichment at the expense of the nation’s welfare.

In the face of such adversity, it is incumbent upon all patriotic Zambians to speak out and demand accountability from those in power.

We cannot afford to sit idly by as our country is driven to the brink of collapse by the very individuals entrusted with its stewardship.

We must hold our leaders accountable for their actions, demand transparency and honesty in governance, and work together to rebuild our shattered nation from the ground up.

The time for complacency or blaming the previous regime is over. The time for action is now.

We must rise up as one voice and demand better for ourselves, for our children, and for future generations.

Only then can we hope to reclaim the promise of a better, brighter future for Zambia and all its people.

Daimone Siulapwa is a political analyst, an advocate for tribal unity, and Citizen Economic Empowerment.

