Mnangagwa takes month-long leave, handing over executive authority to the country’s two vice presidents

Mnangagwa takes month-long leave



Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has commenced his month-long vacation, handing over executive authority to the country’s two vice presidents under a rotating acting presidency that has sparked renewed debate about succession within the ruling Zanu-PF party.





The leave began on December 23, with Vice President Kembo Mohadi acting as president until the end of the year. Vice President Constantino Chiwenga will assume the role from January 1 to January 13, before Mohadi resumes acting duties until Mnangagwa returns in early February 2026.





The carefully structured rotation has attracted political attention, particularly the limited period assigned to Chiwenga, who is widely regarded as a key contender to succeed Mnangagwa when his constitutional term ends in 2026.





Analysts say the arrangement reflects internal balancing within Zanu-PF, which remains divided between factions backing Chiwenga and those pushing for an extension of Mnangagwa’s rule.





In October 2025, Zanu-PF endorsed a resolution to begin processes that could extend Mnangagwa’s presidency to 2030, arguing it would allow him to fully implement the government’s Vision 2030 development agenda.





As the acting presidents take turns at the helm, observers say the period will be closely watched for signals about Zimbabwe’s political direction beyond 2026.