BREAKING NEWS: MOGOTSI LINK RAMAPHOSA TO CAT MATLALA





Controversial North West businessman Brian Mogotsi has now linked President Cyril Ramaphosa to embattled businessman and alleged underworld boss Vusimuzi Cat Matlala.





In an explosive interview on Newsroom Afrika, Mogotsi said there are pictures of Ramaphosa and Matlala but no one is asking the president to step aside.





Matlala is linked to the looting of Tembisa hospital together with Cyril Ramaphosa’ nephew from the first marriage Tshifhiwa Maumela.





Mogotsi has also implicated ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula to Mamelodi Taxi Mafia Vusi Khekhe Mathibela. Mogotsi said Mbalula and Mathibela went on an international trip just days before North West businessman Wandile Bozwana was assassinated. Mogotsi claimed that Mbalula owned Bozwana R1-million rand which he had still not paid to Bozwana’s family till today.





Mogotsi also revealed that Mbalula arrived in a luxury boat during ANC January 8, in Cape Town. He says the boat is funded by foreign national company.





Mogotsi is expected to release more files when he appears before the Madlanga Commission soon.