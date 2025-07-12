MORE TRADITIONAL LEADERS ENDORSE MUCHINDU FOR CHOMA CENTRAL



More traditional leaders in Choma have declared support for Joe Muchindu as their next MP for the Choma central parliamentary seat in next year’s general elections





The village headmen from different wards of Choma constituency expressed dissatisfaction with current MP Cornelius Mweetwa whom they accused of being an absentee MP.



Mweetwa is currently serving his third term as Choma central member of parliament under the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND).





The headman from different wards of the constituency gathered a meeting in Nakeempa ward that was attended by Muchindu himself.



Among the over 30 traditional leaders that attended the meeting was headman Sikabbubba, headman Mabuyelala, headman Naloya, Kezia and headman Siamukounde.





Speaking during the meeting, the traditional leaders alleged that Mweetwa had abandoned them and that it was time for him to go.



Among the concerns raised were that the area MP had neglected people in the wards as he was rarely seen.





The traditional leaders stated that their MP had overstayed and that it was time for him to pave way for another leader with fresh ideas.



“We have continued suffering as if we do not have an MP because he has overstayed and has abandoned us. In 2026 we are taking Muchindu to parliament because he has proved beyond reasonable doubt that he means well for the people of Choma central,” said headman Sikabbubba.





The traditional leaders endorsed Muchindu as their preferred candidate under the UPND ticket when Zambia goes to the polls in 2026.





“Let us rally behind Muchindu because he is always with us here and knows all the problems that we are facing unlike someone who is never seen,”Loud Mugouke urged the leaders.



In responding to their concerns, Muchindu said he was honored to have been chosen by the traditional leaders ahead of next year’s elections





Muchindu who used the platform to highlight President Hakainde Hichilema’s achievements urged the traditional leaders, together with other community members to work together and form committees that would respond to various concerns affecting their areas.





He stated that he was ready for the task ahead.



Muchindu”s support among traditional leaders in Choma central continues to grow, having received an endorsement from 52 village headmen of Siaskabole ward recently.





Honourable Mweeta who is also information minister is yet to be reached for a comment, but at a recent briefing, the parliamentarian stated that he wasn’t going anywhere anytime soon.