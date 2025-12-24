Morocco cracks down on AFCON black market ticket sales as eight arrested

Moroccan authorities have arrested eight people in a major crackdown on the illegal sale of Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tickets, following widespread complaints from football fans about inflated prices and fraud.

The arrests were carried out after security agencies uncovered an organized network involved in reselling AFCON match tickets on the black market at prices far above their official value.



The suspects allegedly used social media platforms to advertise and distribute the tickets.

The operation was coordinated by judicial police units working alongside cybercrime investigators, who monitored online activity linked to suspicious ticket sales.

The eight suspects were apprehended in six different cities across Morocco, highlighting the wide geographical spread of the illegal operation.These cities include Rabat, Temara, Agadir, Salé, Marrakech and Mohammedia.

Investigators say the suspects exploited high public demand for AFCON matches, particularly for games involving popular national teams and matches scheduled in major stadiums.

Reports indicate that tickets originally sold through official channels at relatively affordable prices were resold at extreme mark ups.

In some cases, tickets priced at around 150 Moroccan dirhams were allegedly resold for more than 1,000 dirhams.

Some victims also reported being scammed with fake or invalid tickets, prompting authorities to treat the matter not only as an economic offense but also as a case of fraud.

Police officials confirmed that digital evidence, including online advertisements and electronic communications, played a key role in identifying and tracking the suspects.

All those arrested have been placed under judicial investigation as authorities work to determine whether the network involves additional individuals or wider criminal links.

Prosecutors are expected to decide on formal charges once investigations are complete with offenses likely to include fraud, illegal commercial activity and misuse of digital platforms.

Meanwhile, Moroccan authorities have issued a strong warning to the public, urging football fans to buy AFCON tickets only through officially approved CAF ticketing platforms.