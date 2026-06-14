Morocco looked like Brazil more than Brazil looked like Brazil!

BRAVOOO MOROCCO! The African side played with no complex , and there were moments they looked like Brazil more than Brazil looked like Brazil!





In defence, Hakimi did an impeccable work stopping Vini Jr who carried the biggest Brazilian threat. The shape of the Moroccan backline left Igor , Raphinha and co to feed on crumbs.





In midfield, the Moroccans outpaced and outmuscled the Brazilians. The only way Brazil could stop them was through repeated fouls. Casemiro and co were absolutely powerless.





In attack, Morocco had a clear idea: stretch Brazil through the flanks and make quick transitions to open up spaces. There was no hesitation. Brahim Diaz and co knew exactly what they were doing.

The Real Madrid winger’s line-splitting said it all. And what a finish by Saibari, leaving Alisson in no man’s land – says why Bayern are going all out for his signature!



What a statement from MOROCCO. Zero complex and ready for anyone!



Ade Divine