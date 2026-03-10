Motsepe announces increase in Prize money for CAF Champions League, Confederation Cup winners

The Confederation of African Football, CAF, President Patrice Motsepe has announced a $2m increase in prize money for the winner of the Champions League and Confederation Cup.

Winner of the 2025/26 CAF Champions League will receive $6m, a 50% increase, while the victor in the CAF Confederation Cup will receive $4m, a 100% increase.

In the five years of Motsepe’s leadership of CAF, the Prize Money for the winner of the CAF Champions League has increased from $2.5m to $6 million, a 140% (percentage) increase.

In the same period, the Prize Money for the winner of the CAF Confederation Cup has increased from $1.250m to $4m a 220% (percentage) increase.

The latest increases take the overall prize money and solidarity payments to African Clubs to over $42m per season, an increase of 114% (percentage) since Motsepe was elected CAF President.

Comparatively, in 2021, CAF allocated $18.8m in total cash for Clubs in Prize Money.