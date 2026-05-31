Mourners Gather at Mpezeni’s Ephendukeni Palace



Mourners, including Ngoni chiefs, have gathered at Ephendukeni Palace in Chief Mpezeni’s area following the death of Paramount Chief MPEZENI.





The Paramount Chief died in Lusaka yesterday.



Traditional leaders, relatives and other mourners have since begun arriving at the palace to pay their respects and take part in early mourning arrangements.





The atmosphere at Ephendukeni Palace IS solemn as word of the passing spread across the Ngoni nation.





Details surrounding funeral arrangements are yet to be announced, with more information expected in due course.





The late Paramount Chief MPEZENI was one of Zambia’s senior traditional leaders and a key figure within the Ngoni cultural leadership structure.



Credit: ZNBC