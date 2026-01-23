MPs ARE LAWMAKERS, NOT CONTRACTORS – Antonio Mwanza

MPs ARE LAWMAKERS, NOT CONTRACTORS – MWANZA



Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) president Antonio Mourinho Mwanza has cautioned Zambian voters against judging parliamentary candidates by handouts and social events, arguing that such practices have distorted the true role of Members of Parliament (MPs).





Speaking in a public statement, Mr. Mwanza observed that many aspiring MPs were now being assessed on their ability to host football tournaments, buy alcohol, distribute T-shirts, or offer small favors.





He said these actions might attract votes but had nothing to do with constitutional leadership.



According to him, the trend had created unrealistic expectations among citizens and weakened accountability.





He explained that, under Articles 62 and 63 of the 2016 Zambian Constitution, the core responsibilities of MPs were law-making, representation, oversight of government, and approval of the national budget.





Mr. Mwanza stressed that Parliament held legislative authority, stating that “the legislative authority of the Republic is vested in and exercised by Parliament.”



He emphasized that nowhere in the Constitution were MPs mandated to build roads, schools, hospitals, or bridges.





Mr. Mwanza further noted that many candidates continued to campaign on infrastructure promises because such pledges were emotionally appealing and visible to voters.





However, he said MPs neither controlled construction budgets nor signed contracts, warning that this often resulted in unfulfilled promises and misplaced public anger.



He remarked that “MPs do not control budgets for construction and they do not run ministries or councils.”





Clarifying roles, he explained that local councils were responsible for community infrastructure such as local roads, markets, and sanitation, while central government ministries handled national roads, hospitals, schools, and major projects.





MPs, he said, could only advocate and lobby on behalf of their constituencies.



As he put it, “MPs can influence and advocate, but they do not implement development projects.”





Mr. Mwanza also highlighted that MPs who were constantly in conflict with central government often struggled to attract development, as projects could be delayed and funding withheld.





He argued that effective development depended on cooperation between MPs, councils, and government institutions.



“Members of Parliament are lawmakers and representatives, not contractors or builders,” stated Mr. Mwanza, while urging voters to focus on a candidate’s ability to represent them in Parliament rather than on material inducements during campaigns.