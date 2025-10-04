Mthethwa’s body expected back home next week



The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) has announced that the remains of South Africa’s Ambassador to France, Nkosinathi Emmanuel “Nathi” Mthethwa, are expected to be repatriated to South Africa next week.





Mthethwa, 58, was found dead on September 30, 2025, at the base of the Hyatt Regency Paris Étoile hotel, with French authorities suspecting suicide.





DIRCO Deputy Minister Alvin Botes visited the Mthethwa family in KwaMbonambi, KwaZulu-Natal, on Thursday to offer condolences and assure them that the ambassador would receive a dignified sendoff.





Botes emphasized that the government is awaiting preliminary findings from the French investigation before finalizing repatriation plans. He also noted that cultural protocols would be respected during the process.





The South African government has refrained from drawing conclusions about the circumstances of Mthethwa’s death, pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation. DIRCO remains committed to ensuring that all procedures are conducted with the utmost respect and adherence to traditional customs.





Mthethwa served as South Africa’s Ambassador to France from February 2024 until his death. His passing has left the diplomatic community in shock, and his family, colleagues, and the nation mourn the loss of a dedicated public servant.