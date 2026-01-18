Muammar Gaddafi loved Barrack Obama like a son.



When Obama became the president of the United States , Gaddafi was one of the first African leaders who congratulated him and praised him.





Gaddafi probably believed his prophecy has come to pass, because he wrote in his Green Book  published in 1975 that, “Black people will rule the world”.





Gaddafi also offered his support to Blacks in America in 1985, he assured them he will support them to have their own independent state and economy. When Minister Louis Farrakhan met Gaddafi in the 1980s, he offered his financial assistance to help sustain some Black communities economically in America, Gaddafi gave out about $5 million dollars with 0% interest to help support some Black people in America.





Gaddafi stood by South Africans during their fight against Apartheid regime in South Africa  —he supported them militarily, morally and financially! He supported every single Black liberation movements in Africa  and in the Diaspora!





Muammar Gaddafi upholds the legacy of the father of Pan-Africanism and the first Prime Minister of Ghana , Dr. Kwame Nkrumah’s dream of a United States Of Africa. Gaddafi single-handedly funded African Union in order protect Africa from the influences of the colonialists.





Gaddafi helped put up Africa’s first telecommunication satellite  to enable Africans have easy access to the internet and to avoid paying over $500 million dollars to Europe  annually!





Gaddafi enjoyed comradeship with many Black leaders like Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe , Nelson Mandela of South Africa , Thomas Sankara of Burkina Faso , Idi Amin Dada of Uganda , Sani Abacha of Nigeria  etc —in the Diaspora, he was a good friend of legendary boxer 壘 Muhammed Ali, he adored Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr etc





*Gaddafi accused the United Nations during 2009 summit, for not doing proper investigation nor prosecuting those who were involved in the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr.



During the United Nations (UN) Summit in 2009, Gaddafi once again formerly congratulated Obama and praised him and even called him son.





We true Libyans can not measure nor count the blessings, love and opportunities Gaddafi showered on us, we didn’t killed him, we loved him and still do —the western media  told damnable lies about Gaddafi and Libya in 2011.





Our voices were not heard, we were not given the chance to tell our own stories, those who killed brother leader controls the media, and nowadays he who controls the media controls the world. Yes Gaddafi wasn’t perfect, but he was not a bad person as the western rogue dictators portrayed him!





There was no Arabs, Blacks or White in Gaddafi’s Libya, we all lived together as one, even slavery was punishable by death in Libya. Those who are trading captured African migrants in open slave markets today are not Libyans, they are illegal settlers and terrorists mercenaries whom the NATO brought into Libya to toppled Gaddafi’s regime! They want to claim Libya for themselves!





Gaddafi personally loved Obama, perhaps due to his friendship and love for revolutionary African leaders whom he shared comradeship with, and due to the fact that other POTUS considered Gaddafi an enemy of the United States, he believed Obama would be different since he is Black. Little did brother leader knew Obama would team up with NATO to destroy Libya and get him killed.





“I would like to seize this opportunity to congratulate our son, Obama, because this is the first time that he is attending the UN General Assembly in this capacity as the president of the United States , and we greet him because he also represents the hosting country of this gathering”. Gaddafi to Obama in 2009.





But to Obama, Hillary Clinton and the western cabals, including their ostensible media outlets… Gaddafi was a wicked horrible dictator and mad dog of the desert. These people are the real dictators, hypocrites and the biggest liars on the planet!





If Gaddafi was the problem as the western dictators claimed, why did Libya crumbled and became a failed state after they assassinated Gaddafi?





Now Libya’s gold reserves are gone, billions of dollars is missing in Libya’s foreign reserves and the same people who invaded Libya are now scrambling for Libyan oil ⛽



GADDAFI WAS THE PROBLEM??



Credit: Mustapha Chagos Hajji