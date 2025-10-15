MUDOLO MUST FAMILIARIZE HIMSELF WITH ZAMBIAN POLITICS, HE IS BLANK – STATE HOUSE



15th October 2025



STATE House Chief Communications Specialist, Clayson Hamasaka, says the Patriotic Front (PF) must be “dull” to allow South African-based businessman Willah Mudolo, who is a foreigner, to contest the Zambian presidency.





And Hamasaka says Mudolo must first familiarise himself with Zambian politics and the Constitution because he “sounds blank”.





Commenting on Mudolo’s statement that President Hakainde Hichilema should consider stepping down, claiming he would appoint him Prime Minister once elected, Hamasaka said Mudolo needed to understand the country’s constitutional framework. “He is completely blank with the Constitution.





Where does the Constitution allow the position of Prime Minister? He’s calling on the President to step down now, not so? So that he takes over, I don’t know how he will do…



News diggers