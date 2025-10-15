MUDOLO MUST FAMILIARIZE HIMSELF WITH ZAMBIAN POLITICS, HE IS BLANK – STATE HOUSE
15th October 2025
STATE House Chief Communications Specialist, Clayson Hamasaka, says the Patriotic Front (PF) must be “dull” to allow South African-based businessman Willah Mudolo, who is a foreigner, to contest the Zambian presidency.
And Hamasaka says Mudolo must first familiarise himself with Zambian politics and the Constitution because he “sounds blank”.
Commenting on Mudolo’s statement that President Hakainde Hichilema should consider stepping down, claiming he would appoint him Prime Minister once elected, Hamasaka said Mudolo needed to understand the country’s constitutional framework. “He is completely blank with the Constitution.
Where does the Constitution allow the position of Prime Minister? He’s calling on the President to step down now, not so? So that he takes over, I don’t know how he will do…
News diggers
That’s not the role of State House. Let Mudolo do whatever he wants as long as it’s lawful.
It looks like you didn’t read the article. What the Presidential spokesman is saying is that Mudolo does not understand the Zambian constitution! He based that on the fact Mudolo is making outrageous statements which are not in the constitution. For example the constitution has no provision for Prime Minister and not only that, the current PF president is not part of the Tonse alliance which is divided. At this point, no one is certain that he is going to be the adopted leader of Tonse because the factions are equally divided. You can’t ask to become a President without having an idea about the constitution!!!
He must be a terriblly with chainama mental problem of the wears kind ever known in Zambia.