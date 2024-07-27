MULEYA’S MURDER WAS INSIDE JOB FROM IBA INVESTIGATIONS HAVE REVEALED



THE brutal murder of Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) director general Guntila Muleya is an inside job financed by his workmates, according to latest information.



After failing to arrive home from work on Tuesday, Muleya’s body was discovered at Palabana NAPSA Housing on the gravel road with two bullet wounds on the back and head on Wednesday morning.



According to police, a closer examination revealed a deep bullet wound on the forehead.



Muleya’s murder sent shockwaves across the country and sparked widespread calls for his killers’ arrest.



This morning, Zambia Police Service spokesperson Rae Hamoonga announced the arrest of four people in connection with Muleya’s murder.



Without giving the identities of those apprehended, Hamoonga revealed that two of them are regular police officers while the other is a reserve police and the fourth is a civilian.



Hamoonga said besides the arrest of four, police have also recovered a Pajero belonging to Muleya from the suspects.



Other items confiscated from the suspects apart from Muleya’s vehicle are two motor vehicles, money totaling to K129, 300, gadgets and flash disks.



The quartet was also disarmed of three firearms among them two pistols and an AK-47 rifle, including a collection of knives.



Hamoonga said investigations are angoing and the public will be informed about the outcome soon as premature disclosure of critical information may compromise the ongoing investigations.



“We would like to extend our gratitude to the public for their cooperation and support during this investigation,” said Hamoonga.



“Our sincere condolences go out to the family of Mr. Guntila Muleya and the members of staff at the Independent Broadcasting Authority during this difficult time.”



Meanwhile, impeccable police sources who are close to the investigations have told Kalemba that Muleya’s misfortune was financed by people within the IBA.



“Upon his appointment, the gentleman instituted corruption investigations within the organisation and some people were not happy. So they hired someone to abduct him and break his legs so that he would go on a long sick leave,” the source told Kalemba.



“So this guy who is just a civilan who got the contact to do the job subcontracted the police officers to do the dirty work. Unfortunately, Mr Muleya recognised one of the officers and they decided to kill him to avoid being identified,” the source added.



The source further shared that according to the investigations carried out so far, the person who pulled the trigger to kill Muleya was a member of Scorpion Squad who operates from Lusaka Central Police and is a young brother of a prominent Lusaka lawyer.



“The other cop operates from Chelstone Police Station while the other is just a reserve. We are still working and more arrests will be made, said the source.



By Mwaka Ndawa

Kalemba