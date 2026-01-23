MUMBI PHIRI BEGINS QUIET CAMPAIGN TO BECOME MAKEBI ZULU’S RUNNING MATE





By Chilufya Chewe

Freelance Journalist



As the race toward the August 2026 General Election gathers momentum, competition is intensifying not only among presidential hopefuls across the political divide, but also among individuals positioning themselves for the role of running mate.





Sources within the Tonse ECL faction of the Patriotic Front (PF) have revealed that former PF Deputy Secretary General, Ms. Mumbi Phiri, has quietly expressed interest in becoming the running mate to lawyer Mr. Makebi Zulu, should he secure the presidential ticket. According to the sources, Ms. Phiri has since urged close confidants within the party to discreetly begin lobbying and mobilising support for her within PF party structures.





Meanwhile, another potential running mate has emerged within the Tonse Alliance faction led by Dr. Danny Pule. Mr. Chifumu Banda, President of the Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD), is reportedly positioning himself as a possible running mate to Hon. Brian Mundubile, who is widely viewed as an aspiring presidential candidate within the alliance.





Insiders indicate that Mr. Banda has been quietly selling his candidature among party members, although uncertainty remains over whether he will ultimately align himself with PF faction leader Mr. Given Lubinda.





As political manoeuvring continues behind the scenes, it remains unclear which individuals will succeed in consolidating sufficient support to secure running mate positions ahead of the 2026 polls.

Observers note that the unfolding developments underscore the essence of democracy, which guarantees freedom of expression and association. Political parties, they argue, must provide platforms that allow these democratic rights to be fully exercised.