MUNDUBILE ADVISES ECZ TO STAY OUT OF POLITICS



Zambia’s incoming President, Brian Mundubile of the National Revolutionary People’s Unity Party (NRPUP) issued a pointed advisory to the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) regarding the proposed prohibition of the candle as a campaign symbol.





Featuring on KBN television, Mundubile said that candidates who have formally sworn-in using the candle as their electoral symbol commit to representing themselves with that emblem throughout the campaign.





From his perspective, once an oath is taken under a particular symbol, changing it mid-cycle undermines the candidate’s credibility, the electoral process and the rule of law.





Mundubile also raised a pragmatic question: if the ECZ illegally insists on banning the candle, should it not consider compensating those candidates who have already invested significant resources in advertising and promoting their symbols?





Intriguingly, Mundubile pointed out that his party, which uses a lamp as its symbol—a design distinct from the candle—has not lodged any complaints about potential confusion or infringement related to the candle symbol.





His observation calls into question the rationale behind the ECZ’s initiative to remove the candle, especially in the absence of genuine grievances from similarly affected parties such as the NRPUP.



Beyond the issue of symbols, Mundubile cautioned the ECZ against entangling itself in the political fray.





He insisted that the commission must “keep its lane” and refrain from engaging in political decision-making, reinforcing the principle that politics belongs to the politicians, not the regulatory bodies.