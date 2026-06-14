MUNDUBILE AND MAKEBI ORDERED TO LEAVE COPPERBELT BY POLICE



Makebi Zulu writes…



SHOCKING: Heavily Armed Copperbelt Police Officers commandeered by one Yuyi Mwala who is commissioner of the Province have surrounded and barricaded FATMOLS Lodge where President Brian Mundubile and I are staying after leaving Chipulukusu where we attended church service in the morning.





Mr Yuyi is demanding that we leave the Copperbelt Province immediately as it is ILLEGAL for us to be here when he is expecting Mr Hakainde Hichilema in Ndola this afternoon.





We have told Mr Yuyi, we are citizens of Zambia just like Mr Hakainde is. We will not leave the Copperbelt Province, we have every right to be here, we will not run, we will not hide.



MZ