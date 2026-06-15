MUNDUBILE AND MAKEBI RALLY SURGE SHAKES THE UPND CAMP



As Zambia gears up for the pivotal August elections, the NRPUP of President Brian Mundubile and his running mate Makebi Zulu is commanding unprecedented attention.





Their rallies in Kitwe and Kabwe have drawn massive crowds, signalling a significant surge in support that has unsettled the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND).



The momentum behind the NRPUP campaign is unmistakable.





In Kitwe, their launch rally united a broad coalition of supporters, igniting enthusiasm across a key region traditionally viewed as a political barometer of Zambia.





The follow-up rally in Kabwe further underscored this growing appeal, attracting even larger numbers and amplifying the message of change.



These gatherings are not merely demonstrations of popularity; they represent a shifting political arena.





Many voters are expressing dissatisfaction with President Hakainde Hichilema’s administration, criticizing what they perceive as divisive leadership and unfulfilled promises.





This discontent has paved the way for Mundubile and Zulu to position themselves as credible alternatives, offering hope for renewed governance and national progress.



For many Zambians attending the rallies, the call for change transcends party lines—it is a quest for stability, people centred economy, and inclusive leadership.





The vibrant turnout reflects deep-rooted aspirations for a government that prioritizes people’s welfare and addresses pressing challenges.



As the election approaches, the swelling crowds at NRPUP rallies serve as a potent indicator of public sentiment.





Whether this momentum translates into electoral victory will depend on the unfolding campaign dynamics and voter decisions.





What remains clear is that the political terrain is evolving rapidly, with Brian Mundubile and Makebi Zulu emerging as projected winners of the August elections.

By Given Mutinta