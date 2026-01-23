MUNDUBILE FILES FOR LEADERSHIP CONTEST IN  DAN PULE’S TONSE ALLIANCE

MUNDUBILE FILES FOR TONSE ALLIANCE CHAIRMANSHIP



Friday, 23 January 2025



PRESIDENTIAL Aspirant Brian Mundubile has filed in his nomination for the Tonse Alliance Chairperson position.





Hon Mundubile has since paid the

K50, 000 nomination fee.



The Alliance recently announced that it will hold its National Convention on January 31, 2026.





Hon Mundubile will be competing against and Christian Democratic Party Leader Professor Dan Pule who has also successfully filed in his nomination papers.





The winner will be the flag bearer for the alliance in the August 13, 2026 Presidential election.





Meanwhile, FDD Leader Chifumu Banda is going for the First Vice Chairman position while Exhildah Mwenya from the New Era Democratic party wants to be the 2nd Vice Chairperson.





And Hon Mundubile has hailed the level of unity exhibited in the Alliance.



“We are going through a democratic process, a process that we chose ourselves. I know that my big brother Professor Dan Pule has also filed in his nomination as Tonse Alliance Chairman, we met and agreed that whoever emerges winner, the other one should give full support. I remain strongly committed to that undertaking because that is what democracy demands.





My prayer is that even for the other positions, those that will lose, should rally behind those who will emerge victorious. This is the democracy we fought for over 30 years ago, it must be exercised not only at national level but even in the alliance. We must show that we are democratic and ready to compete and support one another going forward,” he said.



SE