BREAKING: Mundubile, Makebi refuses to leave Ndola after Police order them, saying they’re expecting Hichilema



POLICE reportedly siege FATMOLS lodge, where NRPUP presidential candidate and running mate Makebi Zulu are staying.





According to a post shared on Makebi Zulu’s Facebook page, this is the current situation shortly after attending a Church Service





“Heavily Armed Copperbelt Police Officers commandeered by one Yuyi Mwala who is commissioner of the Province have surrounded and barricaded FATMOLS Lodge where President Brian Mundubile and I are staying after leaving Chipulukusu where we attended church service in the morning.





“Mr Yuyi is demanding that we leave the Copperbelt Province immediately as it is ILLEGAL for us to be here when he is expecting Mr Hakainde Hichilema in Ndola this afternoon,” Makebi states.



He says he and Mundubile have vowed that they will not leave Ndola.





“We have told Mr Yuyi, we are citizens of Zambia just like Mr Hakainde is. We will not leave the Copperbelt Province, we have every right to be here, we will not run, we will not hide,” Makebi remarks.



©️ TV Yatu June 14, 2026.