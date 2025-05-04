MUNIR PETITIONS COURT TO HALT LUMEZI BY-ELECTION



3rd April 2025



FORMER Lumezi Independent MP Munir Zulu has dragged Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti and ECZ to the Constitutional Court, seeking an order to rescind their decision to declare his parliamentary seat vacant. Zulu also seeks a court order restraining the ECZ from holding a by-election for the Lumezi constituency parliamentary seat.



He further wants a declaration that the decision to declare his seat vacant upon his conviction by the Subordinate Court is unconstitutional, null and void, as it violates Article 120 of the Constitution, which provides for a hierarchy of courts in Zambia.



Zulu is also seeking a declaration that the judgement in the People V Attorney General (Ex Parte – Nickson Chilangwa) 2024/CCZ/R001 was decided per incuriam…



Newsdiggers