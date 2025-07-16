Munir Zulu case judgment fails, again

Munir case judgment fails, again



By Esther Chisola



THE Lusaka High Court has for the second time failed to deliver the judgement in the case in which jailed former Lumezi member of Parliament Munir Zulu is challenging his one-year sentence.





When the case came up for judgement yesterday before Justice Bonaventure Mbewe, the court informed Zulu that it was not yet ready.





“Matter for hearing of appeal judgement. But I regret to inform that judgement is not ready, but I will do my best to deliver it next week,” Justice Mbewe said.