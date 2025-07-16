Munir Zulu case judgment fails, again

Munir case judgment fails, again
By Esther Chisola
THE Lusaka High Court has for the second time failed to deliver the judgement in the case in which jailed former Lumezi member of Parliament Munir Zulu is challenging his one-year sentence.
When the case came up for judgement yesterday before Justice Bonaventure Mbewe, the court informed Zulu that it was not yet ready.
“Matter for hearing of appeal judgement. But I regret to inform that judgement is not ready, but I will do my best to deliver it next week,” Justice Mbewe said.
This could mean that Munir has a chance.
Maybe someone is leaning on the judge to uphold the conviction. I just hope they do not bring in a judge from Southern province, like they allegedly did to Chitotela.
