MUNIR ZULU STORMS OUT OF ACC INTERROGATION

Lumezi Member of Parliament Munir Zulu this morning stormed out of the Anti-Corruption Commission –ACC- offices in the company of his lawyers where he was summoned for questioning.

The ACC today summoned Mr. Zulu for him to avail information and substantiate his allegations that he has publicly made in the recent past which border on bringing the reputation of the Commission into disrepute.

ACC Spokesperson Queen Chibwe who has confirmed the development says in a statement that Mr. Zulu was given an opportunity by the commission to provide specific information of his allegations made in some sections of the media that he has bribed ACC officers before with a view to enable the commission institute investigations into the claims.

Mrs. Chibwe however says the commission is disappointed with the behavior of Mr. Zulu who after being given an opportunity to officially lodge his complaints, stormed out of the commission offices in the company of his lawyers without courtesy.

She says the commission is further saddened by sentiments uttered by Mr. Zulu alleging that the institution wants to arrest him and inject him with a foreign substance in order to eliminate him, allegations Mrs. Chibwe says are baseless and unfounded.

Mrs. Chibwe adds that the commission is concerned with Mr. Zulu’s continuous media attacks on the integrity and professional conduct of the officers and the institution on allegations which he has failed to substantiate.

