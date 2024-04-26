Special audit report political- Kafwaya

Special audit report political

MUTOTWE Kafwaya has described the special audit report on external debt for the Republic of Zambia spanning 16 years back, to the presidency of late Levy Mwanawasa by Dr Don Mwambwa as badly calculated politics and poor propaganda against a selected class of citizens whom the UPND has targeted to persecute and victimize through political vengeance.

Mr Kafwaya has describeded the audit reports on Zambia’s external debt dating back to 2006 as nothing but total nonsense, useless, illegal and a waste of public resources.

Mr Kafwaya says Dr Mwambwa was an illegal Auditor General as he was constitutionally barred from holding the office and therefore, his work, the obligations he was fulfilling and the benefits he was enjoying for occupying the office were illegal and shall be declared null and void at the right time soon rather than later https://epaper.dailynationzambia.com/public/