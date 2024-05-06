IBA APPOINTS NEW DIRECTOR GENERAL

Lusaka… Monday May 6, 2024

The Board of Directors of the Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) is pleased to appoint Mr. Guntila Muleya, a former General Manager at Multichoice Zambia, as its new Director General with effect from May 6, 2024.

He takes over from Ms. Josephine Mapoma who served in that capacity from the inception of the Authority in 2013 until 2023.

Mr. Muleya holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Marketing from the Copperbelt University (CBU) and a Master’s Degree in Business Administration (MBA) in Management Strategy from the University of Zambia (UNZA).

Mr. Muleya brings to the IBA a wealth of senior management experience and a proven track record of success in leadership positions of major organisations such as National Breweries, Multichoice Zambia and SEEDCO Zambia.

At Multichoice, the South African company that operates DStv, a major satellite television service in Sub-Saharan Africa, he served for seven (7) years in various positions as Country Manager for GOtv, Head of Sales and Marketing and finally as General Manager Commercial.

During his time at Multichoice, he was extensively exposed to broadcasting regulations.

He successfully managed the Digital Migration of GOtv service from analogue to digital, innovated and lobbied for the creation of Zambezi Magic – a local Zambian channel, and was awarded Africa GOtv Manager of the Year in 2012, among

other achievements.

Mr. Muleya also served as Chief Executive Officer of SEEDCO Zambia where he managed operations in Zambia, Angola and the Democratic Republic of

Congo (DRC).

At SEEDCO, Mr Muleya led business transformation that has led to business growth, ensuring that more farmers can have access to the right inputs in order to be more productive at household level.

Mr. Muleya is passionate about technology and has automated a number of business processes to create more operational efficiency and convenience for end users.

These performance milestones resonate extremely well with the IBA’s strategy to digitalise its licencing and monitoring procedures in line with the government’s upward momentum in digital transformation.

Mr. Muleya comes to the IBA in the early stages of the implementation of its new strategic plan which emphasises on the creation of a more enabling regulatory environment through digitalisation and enhanced stakeholder management.

His experience will start the Authority on a new transformational journey towards a better and more citizen-centric broadcasting landscape.

Mr. Chikosola P. Chuula

CHAIRPERSON OF THE BOARD

INDEPENDENT BROADCASTING AUTHORITY