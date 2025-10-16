MUNIR ZULU’S DOWNFALL

MUNIR’S DOWNFALL



Working closely with Munir prior to 2021 general elections taught me that stories told about him in the media were untrue.



This is a buildup to what I wrote earlier on.





However, one significant trait you can’t take away from Munir is genuine generosity. He will do something for you for the sake of doing it, without expecting anything in return from you. That is why today Munir is both popular and famous. Anyone who encounters him can testify.





His political journey started when he was at NIPA studying law, and participated in Union Elections where he was elected President of the union. It was during the Rupiah Banda administration. He was among a group of students who had been putting pressure on the MMD administration of Rupiah on governance . State House then, engaged all student union leaders and Rupiah was surprised that a small chap in stature was the one ‘troubling’ him and his administration.





After leaving NIPA, Munir joined politics, at a very young age. He made his impact and money. When PF won elections, Munir was already in politics, specifically , he participated in Lusaka Central Constituency. This is where his intentions to contest Lusaka Central came from.





The PF, Michael Sata particularly had a good relationship with student union leaders and it was easy to work with Munir after he left NIPA, in whatever small ways they could. The plan for Munir was to start as a ward councilor, then contest as Lusaka Central Constituency MP. Something I will share later changed, and he went for Lumezi in 2016.





Anyways, between 2011 and 2016, Munir became broke and lost friends. He was no longer the young rich kid. Then he lost friends. The people he ate with ran away from him. They abandoned him. Spoke bad of him behind his back. In fact, many glass stories about Munir in those days when social media was a monopoly of a few, we’re generated and spread by the very people who ate, associated with Munir when he was very rich.But since a man never falls down forever, he somehow picked it up.





This is someone whom, before getting into financial trouble, could travel to China for business and sponsor or carry along others to expose them to the world and help them get established.





But around 2017, Munir came along again. His businesses started booming again. He ran a fleet of vehicles for hire. He invested in printing and advertising. He was in real estate. He invested in Auto and hardware and started putting money in exports and imports of agricultural commodities. He started building his fortune and became a household name again. Unlike, false stories that he is Kaiser Zulu’s young brother and therefore , became rich because of this relationship, Munir and the former State House political advisor are not related in any way. They only share surnames, and at one point, they were not in good books. By the time Munir was associating himself with PF, he was already affluent. He already had money. Actually, Munir never did any business with the PF government. He never did any business with the MMD government. He has always been in the private sector.





However, Munir’s downfall between 2011 to 2016 taught him lessons until today. He learnt to endure all sorts of hardships, so much that his incarceration now, is nothing that can break him. What I know as a matter of truth is that when Munir falls, he comes back. He is coming back not long from now. This time around full force. What I am not sure of is whether or not he will go to Lumezi again or rekindle his Lusaka Central Constituency interest. Or perhaps, he has something different up his sleeves.



Jeff Mbewe