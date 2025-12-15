MUSEVENI PANICS AS RUTO ACQUIRES SOPHISTICATED SPYDER AIR DEFENSE SYSTEM FROM ISRAEL

Kenya Boosts Air Defence With Israeli Counter-Drone Missile System



Kenya has taken a major step in strengthening its national security after receiving an advanced Israeli-made counter-drone and air defence missile system.





The system, known as SPYDER (Surface-to-air Python and Derby), is designed to detect, track, and intercept drones, aircraft, helicopters, and low-flying missiles.





It is mobile, fast-reacting, and suited for modern security threats, including the growing use of drones.



The acquisition reflects deepening security cooperation between Kenya and Israel and is part of Nairobi’s broader effort to modernize the Kenya Defence Forces.



Authorities say the system will significantly enhance airspace protection and counter-terrorism capabilities, especially amid evolving regional threats.





With this move, Kenya joins a small group of African nations operating high-tech air defence systems, reinforcing its position as a key security player in East Africa.





Kenya is upgrading its military technology to better protect its airspace and respond to modern security challenges.