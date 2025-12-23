Museveni Warns Poll Choices Determine Uganda’s Stability: ‘Elections Are Not Football’

President Museveni has called on Ugandans to make informed choices during elections, warning that leadership decisions determine whether a country remains stable or slides into instability.

The President made the remarks on Tuesday while addressing a mammoth crowd at a campaign rally held at Ssaza Grounds in Kiboga District, where he cautioned voters against trivialising politics and treating elections as a form of entertainment.

“Elections are not football,” Museveni said, stressing that voting is a serious national responsibility that shapes the country’s future.

He urged citizens to understand candidates, policies, voting requirements and the system of governance before making decisions at the ballot.

Drawing lessons from Uganda’s history, Museveni recalled the 1962 elections, arguing that poor political choices made at the time led to loss of life and prolonged instability.

He said informed decision-making was essential to safeguard peace and national cohesion.

The President asked residents of Kiboga to support him and other National Resistance Movement (NRM) flag bearers in the forthcoming elections, saying this would protect and consolidate the party’s achievements over the past four decades.

He highlighted four of the NRM’s seven key contributions to Uganda—peace, development, wealth creation and job creation—saying these had transformed districts such as Kiboga from insecurity to stability and growth.

Museveni described peace as the foundation of all progress, noting that Kiboga has enjoyed uninterrupted stability for more than 40 years.

He attributed this to the NRM’s rejection of sectarian politics based on religion, tribe, gender or age, as well as government interventions such as immunisation programmes and inclusive leadership.

On development, the President pointed to investments in infrastructure including roads, electricity, telecommunications and railways. He cited the Hoima–Kiboga road as a key project and pledged further upgrades to roads linking Kiboga to neighbouring districts.

Museveni added that the anticipated start of oil production next year would provide additional resources to fast-track delayed infrastructure projects.

Addressing wealth creation, Museveni emphasised household income as the backbone of national prosperity, urging families to focus on income-generating activities, particularly agriculture and small enterprises. He reiterated the NRM’s four-acre model for diversified agricultural production.

On job creation, the President said employment opportunities would continue to come from individual enterprise in commercial agriculture, manufacturing, services and information and communications technology.

He added that government skilling centres were equipping young people with practical skills such as welding, baking and other trades.

NRM First National Vice Chairperson, Alhajji Moses Kigongo, called on party leaders and supporters in Kiboga to mobilise peacefully and engage voters respectfully throughout the election period.

The Second National Vice Chairperson (Female) and Speaker of Parliament, Rt Hon. Anita Annet Among, thanked the President for tarmacking the Hoima–Kiboga road, saying it had eased transport and boosted trade.

She also appealed for the establishment of a coffee processing factory in Kiboga to promote value addition and improve farmers’ incomes.

NRM Vice Chairperson for the Central Region, Hon. Haruna Kasolo, assured residents that the NRM government had delivered on its commitments and would continue to do more if re-elected.

Kiboga District NRM Chairperson, Hon. Ruth Nankabirwa, thanked the President for restoring peace and strengthening security through the establishment of police stations in areas previously affected by criminal activity.

She also commended the rehabilitation and ongoing upgrade of the Hoima–Kampala Road and praised wealth creation programmes such as the Parish Development Model and Emyooga, saying many households in Kiboga had benefited.