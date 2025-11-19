MUSK: SUPERHUMAN ROBOTS WILL SOON BE YOUR DOCTOR!





Elon Musk has declared that his humanoid robot, Optimus, will spark a revolution in global healthcare giving every person on Earth access to world-class medical treatment, regardless of their wealth or location.





Musk claims the future will see “superhuman” precision robots carrying out operations that even elite surgeons struggle with today. From complex procedures to delicate microsurgery, he insists Optimus will be able to perform “any medical procedure even ones humans physically can’t do.”





According to Musk, money alone can’t fix the world’s medical inequality. “There are only so many great doctors. They don’t grow on trees,” he says. “You can’t buy more surgeons.”





But his solution? Build them. In factories. By the thousands.



Musk says this could finally answer the age old promise governments make but never achieve: ending medical poverty and giving everyone the best care on the planet delivered by robots.