A Muslim prayer room has been set up in the heart of the Vatican City’s 500-year-old library.

Islamic scholars visiting the Vatican Apostolic Library had requested a “room with a carpet to pray on” and staff heeded their request.

The Vatican Apostolic Library was founded in the 15th century and is thought of as the intellectual epicentre of the Catholic Church.

It boasts around 80,000 manuscripts, 50,000 archival items and almost two million books.

The library’s Vice Prefect, Giacomo Cardinali, told Italian outlet La Repubblica: “Muslim scholars asked us for a room with a carpet to pray on, and we gave it to them: we have incredible ancient Korans.

“We are a universal library, with Arabic, Jewish and Ethiopian collections, as well as unique Chinese pieces.

“Years ago, we discovered that we had the oldest medieval Japanese archive outside of Japan.”

In addition to the enormous number of texts, the library also contains hundreds of thousands of coins, medals, engravings, and prints.

This is in contrast to the city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia takes a much harder stance on inter-faith acceptance.

Islam’s holy city receives nine million visitors each year – none of whom are non-Muslims.

Those of other or no faith are strictly prohibited from entering the city under Saudi law.

Non-Muslims found inside the city are subject to heavy fines, imprisonment and deportation.