Mutharika Moves Back Into Kamuzu Palace

President Peter Mutharika has officially returned to Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe.

State House Press Secretary Cathy Maulidi confirmed that the President moved into the official residence this evening.

Mutharika relocated from Sanjika Palace in Blantyre, where he had been staying prior to the move.

The President arrived back in Malawi on Monday through Bakili Muluzi Airport following a private trip to South Africa.

Government had earlier indicated that he would only return to Kamuzu Palace after targeted maintenance works were completed.

There had been reports that the state residence was vandalised during the transition period between the outgoing Malawi Congress Party (MCP) administration and the incoming Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government.