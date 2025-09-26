Mutharika to Address the Nation on Friday Afternoon

President-elect, Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, is expected to address the nation on Friday at 2:00 PM.

The address was initially scheduled for 10:00 AM today, but has been rescheduled.

According to his spokesperson, Shadric Namalomba, the address will take place at the President-elect’s private residence in Nyambadwe, Blantyre.

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has yesternight declared Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) as the winner of this year’s presidential election, officially making him the country’s 7th Head of State.