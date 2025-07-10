MUTTI: COURTS CAN’T HALT PARLIAMENT PROCESSES



SPEAKER of the National Assembly, Nelly Mutti, says the Constitutional Court or any other external body has no authority to halt a legislative process once it has been initiated in the National Assembly.





The Speaker further says that the National Assembly will resume consideration of Bill No. 7 if the sponsor of the Bill chooses to proceed with the subsequent stages.





Ms Mutti said this today when delivering a ruling in the National Assembly in response to a point of order raised on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, by Luena Member of Parliament, Mubita Anakoka.





Mr. Anakoka sought to know whether the Constitutional Court was in order to describe the parliamentary process of amending the Constitution as unconstitutional.





He argued that such pronouncements by the Court could undermine the rules of the National Assembly and conflict with the principle of separation of powers.





In her ruling, the Speaker stated that Parliament is vested with the authority to manage its internal affairs without interference from external institutions.





Ms. Mutti emphasised that, as a legislative body, Parliament must be allowed to carry out the formative stages of law-making independently.



ZNBC