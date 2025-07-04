MWAMBA HAILS MUKANDILA AS A “GIANT KILLER” AND DEFENDER OF CONSTITUTION





Lusaka… Friday July 4, 2025 – Mr. Ibrahim Mwamba, also known as “The Great Elephant” and serving as the National Student Affairs Vice Chairman for the Tonse Alliance, has praised Celestine Mambula Mukandila for his unwavering commitment to defending the Constitution of Zambia during what he described as a “critical hour.”





In a passionate declaration, Mr. Mwamba referred to Mukandila as the “Giant Killer of Bill 7,” urging him to receive his accolades and calling for full support from the youth.





He stated that Mukandila deserved “100% support from 7 million youths in the country” for standing firm on constitutional principles at a time when such efforts were not deemed fashionable.





Mr. Mwamba stated that others who had taken similar stands had either been incarcerated or were currently facing trial, underscoring the risks involved in such advocacy.





He emphasized that the nation needed voices like Mukandila’s now more than ever and described him as “the voice of the voiceless.”



Offering both political and spiritual support, Mr. Mwamba expressed his prayers that God would continue to bless and protect Mukandila, while invoking both Christian and Islamic sentiments by concluding with, “May Allah God protect you. Aluta continue!”