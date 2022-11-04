Mwense UPND impounds PF truck distributing mealie meal on voting day!

Some United Party for National Development (UPND) youths in Mwense District in Luapula Province have impounded a light truck which was found distributing Mealie Meal and other food stuffs during voting in the Mwense Council Chairperson By-election.

The truck is now in police custody at Mwense Police Station.

UPND Mwense Council Chairperson aspiring candidate Stephen Chikota alleges that the said truck was dispatched by the opposition Patriotic Front (PF).

He adds that he has recieved information that the PF have dispatched 25 trucks in the district to distribute Mealie Meal to electorates in various wards.

And Patriotic Front Mwense Council Chairperson aspiring candidate Charles Mwelwa says the impounded truck was meant to distribute food to polling agents and monitors in the district.

He says allegations that his party is involved in vote buying are baseless.

Credit: Diamond TV