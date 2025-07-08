MWILA QUESTIONS UPND’S FISCAL DISCIPLINE, WARNS OF DECLINING BUDGET CREDIBILITY





By: Sun FM TV Reporter



Mufulira Central Member of Parliament, Golden Mwila, has called for the enactment of legislation to regulate the formulation of supplementary budgets, including the establishment of limits on the percentage such budgets may constitute relative to the main national budget.





Reacting to the K33.6 billion supplementary budget presented by Minister of Finance and National Planning, Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane, Mr Mwila criticized the move as indicative of the UPND government’s lack of fiscal discipline and budget credibility.





He noted that the supplementary allocation represents approximately 15% of the 2025 national budget, which stands at K217 billion—despite only six months of the fiscal year having elapsed.





The MP further questioned why ministries such as Agriculture and Technology are seeking allocations that exceed what was initially approved in the main budget.



He also raised concerns over the domestic borrowing component of the proposal, which includes a K14.8 billion loan to be repaid in U.S. dollars.





He warned that repaying domestic debt in foreign currency could exacerbate Zambia’s debt burden.