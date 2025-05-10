My album deserved to win album of the year, not Chile one’s – Jemax



HIP-HOP artiste Jemax has expressed disappointment over the album of the year award snub for his album “The Boogeyman,” claiming that it deserved the accolade over Chile one’s ‘Boy from Chililand’ album.





Jemax, whose real name is James Kavimba was left reeling in bewilderment and frustration as he grappled with the puzzling situation that saw his masterwork (The Boogeyman) being overlooked for a seemingly short lived project.





“Although yambi yale wina ama awards tayalingile ukuwina, best album yapwile kumfwika muli two weeks but yasenda award (an album that only lasted for two weeks didn’t deserve to win),” he said.



Jemax said when he attended the 2024 Kwacha Music Awards, he was firm and believed that his album was the cream of the crop but only to be ambushed by a shockwave of disappointment when Chile one’s name was announced.





He stated that there were other contenders in the category that were worthy of recognition and he was convinced that if he didn’t win, one of them would be deserving of the award.



“But to my utter shock, none of the other artistes I thought of received the accolade either, it was a complete blindside,” he lamented.





“I never would have guessed that Chile One’s album would take home the prize.”



He believed that the organizers may have been out of touch with the true impact and popularity of various albums contention.



“If they had been paying attention, they would have seen that ‘The Boogeyman’ had far greater traction than Chile One’s release.”





But despite the bitter pill of losing the ‘Album of the year’ award, Jemax drew solace from the recognition of his artistry in other categories.



“I felt appreciated when I won in other categories because these accolades are a testament to the hard work and dedication that went into creating my music, and I am truly humbled to have my efforts recognized by my peers in the industry,” he stated.





“I was excited that I won more than two at once but I wasn’t as excited as I should have been.”



The multiple award winning artist also reflected on the unexpected success of one of his track in the album ‘Mpawi,’ expressing his surprise from the public despite his initial reservations about its inclusion in the album.



Jemax explained that he was hesitant to include this track because he was unsure if it would resonate with the audience.





“Little did I know that it would become one of the most popular tracks on the album. It just goes to show that sometimes, the things we doubt the most can surprise us.”



“I was convinced that ‘One Day’ would be the crowd-pleaser but it turned out that ‘Rhodah’ resonated with people more. I guess that’s the beauty of creating music because you never know which songs will strike a chord with the listeners,” he added.





The artiste was speaking on ‘Zaye Zahala’ programme of Power Tv.



However, “the Boogeyman” album gathered over 65.6 million streams from Spotify, boomplay and audiomack whilst Chile One’s “Boy From Chililand” had over 21.3 million streams on the same platforms.



By Sharon Zulu



Kalemba May 10, 2025