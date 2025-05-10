U.S. prepares to welcome first white South African Afrikaner refugees



The Trump administration is preparing to welcome the first group of white South African Afrikaners as refugees, with arrivals expected as early as next week, according to reports.





This follows an executive order signed by President Trump on February 7, prioritizing Afrikaner resettlement on the grounds of alleged racial discrimination under South Africa’s Black-led government. Central to the claim is a contentious land expropriation law aimed at redressing apartheid-era injustices.





Dubbed “Mission South Africa,” the initiative has transformed office spaces in Pretoria into refugee processing centers. U.S. officials report receiving over 8,200 applications, with 100 Afrikaners approved for initial resettlement.





The move stands in stark contrast to Trump’s broader immigration policy, which has largely frozen refugee admissions from conflict zones such as Afghanistan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Syria.





The decision has provoked sharp criticism. The South African government denies any racial targeting, asserting the land reforms are legal, limited, and aimed at economic redress. Critics, including the Foreign Ministry, accuse the U.S. of racial bias, highlighting the preferential treatment of a historically privileged group while others flee war and persecution.





Afrikaner advocacy groups like AfriForum and the Solidarity Movement have also expressed skepticism, declining the offer and reaffirming their commitment to remain in South Africa.





The program’s unusually fast processing time far shorter than the standard 18–24 months has raised further concerns over fairness and political motivation. Some analysts have pointed to the influence of South African-born Trump adviser Elon Musk as a possible factor behind the policy.