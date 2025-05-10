NKEYEMA TOWN COUNCIL HAS SHOWN THE WAY.

Authored by; Hon Mupishi Jones

Kudos go to Nkeyema District team for the prudent manner in which you handled public affairs during the 2023 financial year.The 2023 audit report by the Auditor General has vindicated and exemplified your performance.We read and watched you.

Definitely,this called for team work during this financial year.

Starting from the Principal Officer,then Prof.Mutyoka , his management team at Nkeyema Town Council, the Member of Parliament Hon.Mbangweta through his parental and professional counsel during CDFC meetings and the entire monitoring team, please you have made us proud!

Little wonder Nkeyema Member of Parliament was given an extra portfolio as a Minister, there’s something conspicuous to learn from this man the moment you interact with him…..honorable congratulations once again.

This Nkeyema team rarely blows it’s own trumpet,it speaks less leaving results to speak for themselves and indeed results have spoken.

It has nothing to do with building loud-mouthed cartels going round praising unpraisables, defending indefendables.

We have members of parliament who have built cartels and living under the delusion that the cartel is building their image and yet it is doing the opposite, embarrassing and shaming them and turning their praises more irritating to the public ear and eye.

To the other districts in western province, your people are closely watching you even in their silence.

They are talking even in their silence.

They’re complaining in their unguided moments even when they are publicly praising you.

Please once again, listen more to your inner voice than your rubble rousers.

Emulate the Nkeyema team that has defiled the narrative that a Member of Parliament has nothing to do with the performance of their respective Town Councils.

To the contrary, there’s a reason why they are members of the Constituency Development Committees and also good reasons why there are proposals to bring them back as members of the councils.

A performing Member of Parliament must take keen interest with the entire life circle of the project up to the audited report by external auditors.

It is folly for any Member of Parliament to beat his chest when handing over a project when in fact that project was marred with irregularities.

Performance in districts must evolve around team work.It shouldn’t be an exclusive duty of Council Management only.It should take team work collaborating together.

All those external members of the council who claim subsistence allowances must realise that there’s a reason why they are paid.Please remember that you’re a component of that bigger team.

To Hon.Mbangweta, please continue prevailing over those issues that matter most to the people, to Prof.Mutyoka, wherever you are, please don’t relent,

Thank you

Hon Mupishi Jones

Incoming MP kaoma central 2026

