THOUSANDS GATHER FOR BRIAN MUNDUBILE’S MANIFESTO LAUNCH IN KITWE

By Mike Zulu

Thousands of residents have turned up at Kitwe Playing Fields (KPF), where National Reconciliation Party for Unity and Prosperity (NRPUP) leader Brian Mundubile is expected to officially launch his campaign manifesto.

The gathering has attracted supporters from across the city, with anticipation building ahead of Mundubile’s address, during which he is expected to outline his vision and key policy priorities for the nation.

Zambian Post 13 June 2026