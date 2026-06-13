PRESIDENT HICHILEMA IS RIGHT TO SPEAK OUT AGAINST THOSE WHO DEFIED THE PARTY’S POSITION ON BILL 7

By Oster Chali Halutaka

Speaking in Solwezi on Saturday morning, President Hakainde Hichilema publicly referred to Gary Nkombo, Elijah Muchima, Newton Samakayi and Elias Mubanga, stating that they had not followed the party directive to support Bill 7, which he maintains is a game changer for Zambia’s democracy.

Bill 7 seeks to create a more inclusive Parliament by enhancing the representation of women, youths, persons with disabilities and other marginalized groups. For this reason, the President has consistently defended the proposed reforms as necessary for broadening participation in governance.

In my view, President Hichilema is justified in speaking out against those who chose to vote against the party’s position. While Members of Parliament are entitled to their personal views, political parties are built around collective decisions and a shared vision. Openly defying a position regarded by the party leadership as fundamental inevitably raises questions about commitment to that vision.

Indeed, such conduct borders on disloyalty. In any institution—be it a church, a company or a political party—leaders are expected to call out actions that undermine agreed objectives. Silence in the face of such defiance would itself amount to a failure of leadership.

Those who opposed Bill 7 may have had reasons they considered valid, but they should also expect scrutiny from those who believe the reforms are essential to Zambia’s future. Accountability cuts both ways.

Ultimately, the debate surrounding Bill 7 is bigger than personalities. It is about whether leaders elected on a common platform should stand together behind reforms they themselves campaigned to deliver. On that score, President Hichilema cannot be faulted for expressing disappointment with those who failed to support what he believes is a transformative piece of legislation.