The Leadership Lesson Every Zambian Must Understand, Garry Nkombo, Elijah Muchima, Elias Mubanga and Newtown Samakai Debate.





Bill 7, Cabinet Loyalty and Constitutional Discipline



By Tobbius Hamunkoyo – 13/06/26



President Hakainde Hichilema’s remarks in North-Western Province regarding Garry Nkombo, Elijah Muchima, Elias Mubanga, and Newtown Samakai have reignited an important national conversation about the true meaning of leadership in government. While democracy guarantees freedom of thought and expression, it also demands discipline, accountability, and respect for established principles of governance.

The President’s position serves as a reminder that those entrusted with public office must appreciate that government is not merely a platform for individual opinions, but a system built on collective decision-making and shared responsibility.





At the heart of parliamentary democracy lies the principle of Collective Ministerial Responsibility, a constitutional convention inherited from the Westminster system and practiced across many of the world’s most stable democracies. This principle allows ministers to freely debate, disagree, and challenge proposals within Cabinet.

However, once a collective decision has been reached, every minister is expected to publicly support and defend that position. This is not an attack on personal convictions for your information, it is a recognition that effective governance requires unity of purpose. A government that speaks with multiple conflicting voices risks creating uncertainty, undermining public confidence, and weakening its ability to deliver on its promises.





Zambia’s political history offers valuable lessons on this matter. During the era of the Movement for Multi-Party Democracy (MMD), leaders who openly distanced themselves from collective Cabinet decisions faced criticism because such actions were viewed as incompatible with the responsibilities of executive office. The case of Dr. Ludwig Sondashi remains a notable example of how political systems, regardless of party affiliation, have traditionally defended the principle of Cabinet solidarity. The issue has never been about personalities, it has always been about preserving the integrity, stability, and effectiveness of government.





The debate surrounding Bill 7 should therefore be understood beyond partisan interests. Citizens are free to support or oppose legislation, but ministers occupy a unique position within the Executive. They are not ordinary observers, they are part of the highest decision-making body of government.

If a minister reaches a point where they cannot support a government position on a matter of principle, democratic tradition provides an honorable path, resignation from Cabinet before publicly opposing that position. This preserves both personal integrity and the principle of collective governance. Attempting to do both simultaneously creates a contradiction that challenges the very foundations of Cabinet government.





As Zambia continues its democratic journey, leaders at every level must understand that leadership is not only about popularity or individual conviction, it is also about teamwork, loyalty to agreed decisions, and commitment to institutional stability.





President Hichilema’s message is therefore larger than the individuals involved, it is a lesson for current and future generations of leaders. Nations progress when leaders place national objectives above personal preferences and when government operates with clarity, unity, and purpose.

Democracy flourishes not only through freedom, but also through responsibility, discipline, and respect for the principles that keep government strong, credible, and capable of serving the people.



The author is a Lawyer, good Governance Advocate and constitutional commentator