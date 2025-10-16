My brothers in Southern Province I didn’t mean to demean you but merely to discourage tribal voting – Kambwili

My brothers in S/Province I didn’t mean to demean you but merely to discourage tribal voting – Kambwili





He writes:



It is exactly one year today since you died in that tragic accident on the way to Kasama for the politically motivated court case for which I am in prison today. You died fighting for my freedom which I eventually lost, today I am in prison battling very high BP, the authorities have refused to take me for speciality medical treatment, as I write today, my BP is 218/107 mmHg.

I thank God that I am still alive despite having BP that has been consistently over 200mmHg for over 2 months, i know for sure that you did not deserve to die and had it not been for this politically motivated case, you would still be alive today. You were both committed Christians, as Pastor and Elder and preached love and forgiveness.

I know who cased your death, God knows and they also know themselves, but deep down in the bottom of my heart I have forgiven them as the bible says vengeance is for God. Today our family and I celebrate your lives as I said on the day of your burial, it is painful to lose a brother let alone two at the same time, Rest in Peace my brothers, Mutale and Mwamba Kambwili, till we meet again on the other side.





Further I would like to sincerely apologise to all the people who might have been injured by the words I used during the Radiomano program in Kasama particularly the Tonga people and the people of Southern Province in general.

To you my brothers and sisters in Southern Province, my words were not meant to demean you in anyway but merely to discourage regional and tribal voting, please find it in your hearts to forgive me. We are One Zambia One Nation. Let Love Lead.



Hon. Dr. C. Kambwili