My brothers in Southern Province I didn’t mean to demean you but merely to discourage tribal voting – Kambwili

My brothers in S/Province I didn’t mean to demean you but merely to discourage tribal voting – Kambwili
It is exactly one year today since you died in that tragic accident on the way to Kasama for the politically motivated court case for which I am in prison today. You died fighting for my freedom which I eventually lost, today I am in prison battling very high BP, the authorities have refused to take me for speciality medical treatment, as I write today, my BP is 218/107 mmHg.
I thank God that I am still alive despite having BP that has been consistently over 200mmHg for over 2 months, i know for sure that you did not deserve to die and had it not been for this politically motivated case, you would still be alive today. You were both committed Christians, as Pastor and Elder and preached love and forgiveness.
I know who cased your death, God knows and they also know themselves, but deep down in the bottom of my heart I have forgiven them as the bible says vengeance is for God. Today our family and I celebrate your lives as I said on the day of your burial, it is painful to lose a brother let alone two at the same time, Rest in Peace my brothers, Mutale and Mwamba Kambwili, till we meet again on the other side.
Further I would like to sincerely apologise to all the people who might have been injured by the words I used during the Radiomano program in Kasama particularly the Tonga people and the people of Southern Province in general.
To you my brothers and sisters in Southern Province, my words were not meant to demean you in anyway but merely to discourage regional and tribal voting, please find it in your hearts to forgive me. We are One Zambia One Nation. Let Love Lead.
Hon. Dr. C. Kambwili
The man can not give tribalism a rest can you?
Each person in Zambia or the world has tge alienable right to choice. How they excerise that choice Mr. Kambwili is no of business. How prejudice is their right. How you choose to spend your money should then be my business? How?
Its called free will. The point is that in the debate to get you to spend your money I should not impose my prejudices in your choices.
I fail to understand some people. If the people in northern or eastern regions overwhelmingly vote for party led by leaders from the same region, they call it stronghold, but if people from other regions led by leaders from the same region, they call it tribalism. Isn’t that double standards? UPND was formed in 1997, but they managed to get an MP in 2024. Can that also be called tribalism?
Bemba are just too selfish to put it straight, if they can acknowledge that and work on it, it will be better for the country. In every country each president has stronghold. Here in Zambia it’s only a person from Southern province who should not have stronghold. It’s really stupid to be this selfish and hurt.
Otherwise your apology Mr Chishimba is a step in the right direction, that’s being human and One Zambia One Nation.
Apology after being handed a custodial sentence?
The apology is not sincere. Should have come shortly after the remarks.
CK your mouth caused the death of your brothers. You need to take responsibility of your actions. Unfortunately you are unrepentant because you shifting blame of death of your brothers on others. And why was it that you have to lecture Tongas on tribal voting? How tribal are Tongas if they have overwhelmingly voted for non Tonga presidents from independence same as how Northerners or Easterners & others overwhelmingly voted for a Tonga president in last election. Zambians are not interested in the ethnicity of the president, all they want is an honest leadership which will deliver on their needs. Only myopic politicians such as CK are using tribalism for their political expediency. Do your politics on real substantive issues like cost of living, electricity issues, corruption etc. This tribalism angle you leading towards will one day burn Zambia. We dont have any other home but Zambia. Sorry to say, you such an embarrassment CK. I thought you would have reflected in jail but it looks like you still haven’t leaned a thing.
Indeed those who caused the deaths of Mutale and Mwamba Kambwili know it deep in their Hearts.They can Pretend on the Outside, but the Conscience can’t pretend. Their Souls will forever be in Prison. As Jesus Christ said, ” fear not those who can kill you physically, but fear the one who is able to kill the Body and the Soul” . The Soul of evil will always be in bondage.
Let me vote for my own the way I do, Iam who I am, but don’t vote the way I do for your own , that is Tribalism, and if you talk about the way I vote, that’s hate speech, criminal Hate Speech, and Jail is for you.
Mine should Succeed mine, for that’s who I am… Don’t talk about it, for thats Tribalism Hate Speech, and Jail is for you.
These are the people we are dealing with. Hopeless Hypocrites , the brood of vipers as per Jesus Christ ‘ s Biblical Classification.
And indeed the Jail of Injustice , of the Hopeless Hypocrites, of the brood of vipers is for Hon Chishimba Kambwili because of this!
It has been a very difficult time for you honorable Chishimba Kambwili, both mentally and physically.
May the God of Mwamba Kambwili, the God of Mutale Kambwili, our God , give you the strength for you to pull through. You are remaining with one month in the Prison of Injustice, but God will see you through.
The Hopeless Hypocrite might try an Act of Mercy at the eleventh hour, all for political expediency, but reject his stunts. You have served your time. Next month , with God’s Grace, you will be home.
May the Souls of our Departed brothers, Mutale and Mwamba Kambwili Rest in Peace.
The question is:Is it possible to sue Kambwili for committing the same criminal offence he was jailed for whilst he is still in prison.
Kambwili is showing tribal hatred and ridicule in his writings disguised as an apology
You have been convicted and jailed for the law which you as PF established.
The plan was to use the law against your perceived enemies, but is now backfiring on you ba PF.
Do not blame anyone, blame yourselves, especially when you know there was such a law. Unfortunately for the love of money which Lungu gave you, it has resulted in the death of your relatives.
This man needs to be very close to a specialty hospital surrounded by a team of good doctors 24/7. keeping him in prison is actually slowly killing him or his mental well being including his usual agile and analytical mind is demented. Those in the know would agree that the authorities know what they are trying to achieve. They will only free brother man chishimba when he is mentally dead.