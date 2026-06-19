My Govt will not be governed by tribe and region – Mundubile



By Angela Moonga



My government will not be governed by tribe and region, says NRPUP presidential candidate Brian Mundubile.





And Mundubile has assured President Hakainde Hichilema that he would treat him with love, and would not even stop him from going to hospital in the same manner it happened with late former president Edgar Lungu.





Addressing a rally in Petauke today, Mundubile said his government would be founded on love and unity.





“My government will not be governed by tribe and region … our tribe is Zambia,” he said.





He said for those who were seeking employment, they need not to be on the database in the manner it was



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