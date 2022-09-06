SeanTembo
Good afternoon fellow citizens ✌️✌️✌️
1. I wish to confirm that after being held hostage for 6 days by my kidnappers, the Zambia Police Force starting on Thursday last week, my kidnappers decided to let me go this afternoon, after my lawyers successfully negotiated a ransom. I am referring to this incident as a kidnapping and not an arrest because effecting an arrest is an activity which should never take more than an hour.
2. And when you arrest someone, you inform the person what he is being charged with. In my case however, l was just thrown into a cell at Woodlands Police Station without any explanation or a charge. Therefore by definition, my case does not qualify as an arrest or detention, but rather a state-sponsored kidnapping by the Zambia Police Force.
3. During the time that l was held hostage by my kidnappers, l received overwhelming support from most well-meaning ordinary Zambians who are independent minded and not expectant of favors from the State. I also received a lot of support from my family, friends and colleagues from the political fraternity, for which l am most grateful.
4. Please allow me to list below some of the colleagues from the political fraternity who paid me a visit and gave me words of encouragement and strength during the time that l was held hostage. The list is in the order of the visits:
i) Mr. Simon Mulenga Mwila
ii) Dr. Canicious Banda
iii) Mr. Chrispin Chinda
iv) Hon. Bowman Chilosha Lusambo
v) President Harry Kalaba
vi) Hon. Dr. Chishimba Kambwili
vii) Mr. Thomas Sipalo
viii) President Saboi Imboela – SI
ix) President Given Lubinda
x) Hon. Hon. Brian Mundubile MP
xi) Hon. Davis Mwila
xii) Hon. Raphael Mangani Nakacinda
xiii) President Dan Pule
xiv) President Wright Musoma
xv President Robert Mwanza
xvi) President Fred M’membe (who sent a representative as he is out of the country)
xvii) Ambassador Frank Bwalya
xviii) Mr. Kebby Mbewe
xix) Mr. Charles Kabwita
I have deliberately omitted to list the names of PeP members, my family and non-political friends for security reasons. To all the above and anyone that l might have omitted, l want to say a big THANK YOU for the support. The battle against tirrany, dictatorship and plunder of our national resources is only beginning. It will be a tough battle, but there is no question that we shall be victorious because righteousness always prevails over evil and light always prevails over darkness.
Thank you 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽
SET 06.09.2022
Sean Tembo is really a callous man. Just respect others and you will have no problem. How I wish we had civilised politicians who can inspire young people. The crop of politicians we currently have is really scary to think these are the people who are likely to rule this country. If indeed you think in your right state of mind that you were kidnapped, time to sue the state period.
Sean Tembo has made a miraculous recovery. This man is an idiot. Kidnapped and ransome paid he must stop watching 3 Rd rate movies.
Thank you Mr. President for listening to the many voices that were begging for his release.
One Zambia, one nation.
Pep has no members naimwe ba Sean zero tembo. You are one man destroyer nkandu working for the pf. 98 percent of that list is pf baba. Your kidnappers are good aii even took you to the hospital Kansi inali njala. Ndipo ndimwe Saka ba tembo. Old for nothing. Decent politicians are what we need not matokoso yanu.