1. I wish to confirm that after being held hostage for 6 days by my kidnappers, the Zambia Police Force starting on Thursday last week, my kidnappers decided to let me go this afternoon, after my lawyers successfully negotiated a ransom. I am referring to this incident as a kidnapping and not an arrest because effecting an arrest is an activity which should never take more than an hour.

2. And when you arrest someone, you inform the person what he is being charged with. In my case however, l was just thrown into a cell at Woodlands Police Station without any explanation or a charge. Therefore by definition, my case does not qualify as an arrest or detention, but rather a state-sponsored kidnapping by the Zambia Police Force.

3. During the time that l was held hostage by my kidnappers, l received overwhelming support from most well-meaning ordinary Zambians who are independent minded and not expectant of favors from the State. I also received a lot of support from my family, friends and colleagues from the political fraternity, for which l am most grateful.

4. Please allow me to list below some of the colleagues from the political fraternity who paid me a visit and gave me words of encouragement and strength during the time that l was held hostage. The list is in the order of the visits:

i) Mr. Simon Mulenga Mwila

ii) Dr. Canicious Banda

iii) Mr. Chrispin Chinda

iv) Hon. Bowman Chilosha Lusambo

v) President Harry Kalaba

vi) Hon. Dr. Chishimba Kambwili

vii) Mr. Thomas Sipalo

viii) President Saboi Imboela – SI

ix) President Given Lubinda

x) Hon. Hon. Brian Mundubile MP

xi) Hon. Davis Mwila

xii) Hon. Raphael Mangani Nakacinda

xiii) President Dan Pule

xiv) President Wright Musoma

xv President Robert Mwanza

xvi) President Fred M’membe (who sent a representative as he is out of the country)

xvii) Ambassador Frank Bwalya

xviii) Mr. Kebby Mbewe

xix) Mr. Charles Kabwita

I have deliberately omitted to list the names of PeP members, my family and non-political friends for security reasons. To all the above and anyone that l might have omitted, l want to say a big THANK YOU for the support. The battle against tirrany, dictatorship and plunder of our national resources is only beginning. It will be a tough battle, but there is no question that we shall be victorious because righteousness always prevails over evil and light always prevails over darkness.

SET 06.09.2022