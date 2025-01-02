My post wasn’t about Dandy Crazy but on drunk driving – Simon Mwewa Lane

My post wasn’t about Dandy Crazy but on drunk driving – Simon Mwewa



ZAMBIAN netizens yesterday camped on vlogger Simon Mwewa’s Facebook page after the online teacher of English flashed what they termed as “insensitive” remarks amidst Dandy Crazy’s accident.



The post also led to the Ministry of Sports, Youth and Art demanding an apology from Mwewa for having subjected the creative industry to his “disrespectful” post especially during the time the country was awash with a musician’s tragic accident.





Wesley Chibambo alias Dandy Crazy was involved in a fatal road involved in a road traffic accident near Kapiri on the Great North Road which claimed the lives of four people on the spot while the music artiste died this morning.



Immediately after it was confirmed that Dandy Crazy was involved in a road accident, Mwewa took to his page and wrote a post that was condemning the habit of Zambian artistes drinking while driving.





“Imwe vima Zambian artistes, don’t drink and drive you dunda heads,” wrote Mwewa on his page.



A few hours after the above post, Mwewa still carried the message despite receiving criticism, “You dunda head artistes, don’t drink and drive. Muzafa (you will die).”





The posts sparked social media disapproval, with some celebrities and influencers disagreeing with the message.



In reacting to Mwewa’s remarks, Zambians slammed him that indeed, English was never the measure of one’s intelligence.





Musicians, socialites and influencers have also condemned the post stating that it was made at the wrong time.



“This is so disrespectful,” commented Sista D.



“Kanshi it’s true chisungufye amano Wala? Shame on you,” said Mwansa Mbewe.





Reverend Walter Mwambazi wrote, “Extremely insensitive beloved! Details are that a speeding truck run into their vehicle.”



And Bobby East commented, “This cautionary statement is in bad taste and won’t achieve its intended purpose. You are my father’s age, but I think even my six-year-old has better emotional intelligence than this. Do better, please.”



“This is too foolish to be true,” commented Dr Lubinda Haabazoka.





Meanwhile, the ministry of Sports, Youth and Arts demanded for an apology from Mwewa stating that his comments were demeaning and belittling the hardworking men and women in the arts sector.



According to the ministry’s principal public relations officer Nchimunya Ng’andu, the remarks were not only demeaning but also contrary to the values which the country seeks to promote.





“We wish to remind Mr. Chitambala and other stakeholders that if there are any concerns regarding the conduct or performance of artistes, the Ministry operates an open-door policy and is always available to engage in constructive dialogue.



“Publicly degrading our artistes is not the way to address any perceived shortcomings,” said Ng’andu.





Despite the huge criticism, Mwewa has vowed to never apologise as he thinks it was the right thing to do in order to impart responsible driving skills in people.



He also said the post was not about Dandy Crazy, even though he directed it to musicians just after he heard of the accident.





“My post wasn’t about Dandy Crazy. It’s about drunk driving. Today you hate me, but eventually you will understand the real message. Don’t drink and drive.”



“I see drunk bus drivers everyday and yes Zambian artists glorify alcohol and they drive while drunk. I see them. I will not apologise for wanting people to be responsible while they drive,” insisted Mwewa…https://kalemba.news/local/2025/01/02/my-post-wasnt-about-dandy-crazy-but-on-drunk-driving-simon-mwewa/



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, January 2, 2025