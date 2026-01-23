My Twin Sister Was Born at Nine Months, I Was Born at 13 Months — Prophet DM Siame





By Muzamba Siandizya



On the Kenny T 1-on-1 Podcast, Prophet DM Siame casually dropped one of the most unexpected stories ever and the internet is still trying to process it.





He revealed that he has a twin sister. At first, everything sounded normal. Then he dropped the part that changed everything.





His twin sister was born at nine months, like most babies and he was born at thirteen months, from the same mother and the same pregnancy.





At this point, science quietly excused itself, leaving everyone with questions. Honestly, this is where Dr Mujajati should have been summoned to the chat, because biology was clearly under pressure.





As Prophet Siame told the story

and confidently, reactions ranged from pure shock to amusement. One thing was certain, this was not a story you hear every day.





If you haven’t watched this episode of the Kenny T 1-on-1 Podcast, you’re missing out. Rush and watch it, because hearing this story directly hits very differently.



Trust us, you don’t want to be told about this one. You need to hear it yourself.