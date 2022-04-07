Saboi Imboela – SI



MY VISA DENIAL AND THE SHOCKING REASON BEHIND IT

I had applied for a Visa to go to a certain European country and they have denied me the Visa that I won’t come back to Zambia if I go there. Now, I know we have issues in Zambia, but leaving the country for good is certainly not one of my plans. At least not now, I still have hope that Bally will FIX IT lol…

I also understand that there is one key document that I didn’t attach which I should have attached, so that was the main reason they used as not showing proof for wanting to come back, hence their decision. That you go to their countries and start accessing public funds and you stay for good. I didn’t even know that people actually do that. All I wanted was two weeks in Europe away from praise singers, but looks like we are stuck together with the Sopranos.

They say there are no permanent enemies in politics, so Praise Singers I really need a favour from you guys to shout at these people. And this will also be the last time applying for a Visa with so much humility as an ordinary citizen just wanting to visit another country. Because sincerely, if they knew who I was and that I have you all to fight with everyday, they would know that I wouldn’t give that up to go live a boring life in a foreign country for the rest of my life without even a job there… So they think I can leave NDC to the rebels? Lol. I really should have told them all those stories. I took away all the politics from the application, BUT that’s what I should have used. Lessons learnt. Anyway, ba New Dawn and President HH, please work hard at bringing back some of the key embassies in Zambia again. This thing of applying for a Visa to another country in another country is very hectic.

First time to have a Visa denied in my life and the biggest worry for me is the reason given. Anyway, lesson learnt and will never apply as a humble citizen again, lol… I love my country very much and I have a lot to live for here, CAN’T leave for good because I believe I have the gift, grace, passion, expertise and experience to help develop my country and not run away from the problems that we are facing… Let me get back to the Praise Singers I see what’s bothering them today.

S. I