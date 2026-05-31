My wife never shaves me, you’ll find a bush if you check – man tells court



AN arranged marriage in Ng’ombe Compound has ended after just one year, with a 21-year-old woman revealing that her mother-in-law arranged and proposed the marriage on behalf of her 35-year-old son when she visited Lusaka from the village.





The couple also left the court in laughter after the wife challenged her husband to allow the court to examine his private parts to determine whether he had a grown bush, following his claim that she had not shaved him for one year and seven months.





This is a matter in which Grace Kakoma, 21, of Ng’ombe Compound has dragged her husband, Dominic Zulu, 35, to court for divorce, alleging that he chased her from their matrimonial home, News Diggers reports.



TV Yatu May 31, 2026.

Picture used for illustration purposes only!