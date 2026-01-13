NAKACINDA GRANTED K20,000 BAIL BUT REMAINS IN CUSTODY



THE Lusaka Magistrates’ court has granted jailed Patriotic Front Faction Secretary-General Raphael Nakacinda a K20,000 cash bail, with two working sureties from Lusaka in their own recognisance.





When the matter came up for ruling this morning, Lusaka Principal Magistrate Idah Phiri said bail was appropriate because Mr. Nakacinda’s appeal may take substantial time to be heard and demonstrated enough legal grounds that his appeal may succeed.





Mr. Nakacinda was convicted for remarks made in 2023 that the court established to be hatred and ridicule of the Tonga speaking people from Bweengwa in Southern province, arising from criticism of voters who elected a person from Bweengwa to state house.





Magistrate Phiri determined that the conditions for bail pending appeal had been met and are supported by legal facts.





However, Mr. Nakacinda will remain in custody until the court of appeal delivers its ruling on the bail pending appeal on 21 January 2026 in the 18-month sentence for defaming president Hakainde Hichilema.

Before the court of appeal, Mr. Nakacinda argues that the appeal has prospects of success and that, given the backlog and the court’s current schedule of hearing matters from 2023, he is likely to serve a substantial portion of the sentence before the appeal is heard.





He began serving the 18-month sentence on 21 October 2025 after the Lusaka High Court upheld the magistrates’ court judgment, and was subsequently jailed on 17 December 2025 to serve six months in relation to a hate-speech matter.



PN